NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NanoString Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded NanoString Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TD Cowen restated a market perform rating on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.63.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average is $1.37. NanoString Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $11.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.24.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSTG. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 435.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 48,968 shares during the period.

About NanoString Technologies

(Get Free Report)

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technology for scientific and clinical information in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.