NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
NanoViricides Stock Performance
Shares of NanoViricides stock opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.21. NanoViricides has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.00.
NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NanoViricides
About NanoViricides
NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NanoViricides
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners: Tips for Easy Investing
Receive News & Ratings for NanoViricides Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoViricides and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.