NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NanoViricides Stock Performance

Shares of NanoViricides stock opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.21. NanoViricides has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.00.

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NanoViricides

About NanoViricides

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of NanoViricides during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of NanoViricides by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 11,170 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of NanoViricides by 114.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 9,314 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of NanoViricides during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NanoViricides by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 25,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.

