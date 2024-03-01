Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,482 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $5,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 250.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 93.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NDAQ opened at $56.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.60. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.88 and a 12-month high of $60.72.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

