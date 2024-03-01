National Bank Financial Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 27th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.53. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $6.57 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.63 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BNS. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$65.00 to C$67.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$66.78.

BNS opened at C$65.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$79.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.95. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of C$55.20 and a one year high of C$70.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$63.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$61.82.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported C$1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.68 by C($0.42). Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 25.33%. The business had revenue of C$8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.28 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 73.36%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

