National Bank of Canada to Post FY2025 Earnings of $10.35 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 28th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the financial services provider will earn $10.35 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.20. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for National Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $9.59 per share.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.38 by C$0.21. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of C$2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.72 billion.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NA. Scotiabank increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$103.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$106.88.

National Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.1 %

TSE:NA opened at C$105.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$101.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$95.64. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$84.27 and a 52 week high of C$108.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.10.

National Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 45.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Bank of Canada

In related news, Director Yvon Charest purchased 331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$103.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,155.89. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

