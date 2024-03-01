National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Raised to C$108.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$107.00 to C$108.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$97.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$103.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$106.88.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

View Our Latest Report on National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of TSE NA opened at C$105.93 on Thursday. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$84.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$108.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$101.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$95.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.10.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.38 by C$0.21. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of C$2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.72 billion. On average, analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 9.5939505 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

Insider Transactions at National Bank of Canada

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Yvon Charest purchased 331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$103.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,155.89. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About National Bank of Canada

(Get Free Report)

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.