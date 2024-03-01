National Bankshares Raises Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$8.75

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HBM. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$9.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$6.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.10 to C$9.30 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.40.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of TSE HBM opened at C$7.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.70. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of C$5.46 and a 52-week high of C$8.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.97.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$819.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$710.46 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 1.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.8769231 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a 1 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

Featured Stories

