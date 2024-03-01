National Bankshares Trims Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Target Price to C$19.00

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ELD. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$15.50 to C$17.25 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$18.06.

Shares of TSE ELD opened at C$14.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.90. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of C$11.38 and a 12-month high of C$18.30. The firm has a market cap of C$2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.17.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

