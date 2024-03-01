Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $6.90 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Northland Securities began coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.82.

NVTS stock opened at $6.14 on Friday. Navitas Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $11.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 2.63.

In related news, Director Dipender Saluja sold 43,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $357,381.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,249,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,305,340.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Navitas Semiconductor news, CFO Ron Shelton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $81,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 306,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,487,077.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dipender Saluja sold 43,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $357,381.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,249,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,305,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 127,060 shares of company stock valued at $991,592. Insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 374.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,993,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,706,000 after buying an additional 5,518,894 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 1,768.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,341,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,627,000 after buying an additional 4,108,827 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,869,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,717,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,524 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $7,796,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

