NEAR Protocol Price Reaches $4.02 on Major Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion and $320.06 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $4.02 or 0.00006415 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 23.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.24 or 0.00067472 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00020697 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00018221 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00007603 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,178,266,083 coins and its circulating supply is 1,043,761,976 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,178,266,083 with 1,043,761,976 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 4.02752844 USD and is up 2.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 361 active market(s) with $373,921,538.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

