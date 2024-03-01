Needham & Company LLC Raises Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Price Target to $15.50

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Free Report) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $11.00 to $15.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets restated an outperform rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

GTBIF opened at $12.55 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.70. Green Thumb Industries has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $14.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.93 and a beta of 1.71.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Green Thumb Industries had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $278.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.07 million. Equities analysts expect that Green Thumb Industries will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

