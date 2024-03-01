Needham & Company LLC Trims Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Target Price to $50.00

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DAVA. Citigroup cut Endava from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. HSBC cut Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Endava from $79.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut Endava from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Endava from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.88.

Shares of DAVA opened at $37.17 on Friday. Endava has a 52-week low of $36.37 and a 52-week high of $82.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Endava in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Endava by 433.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Endava by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Endava by 369.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Endava by 194.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

