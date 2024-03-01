NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) PT Raised to $20.00 at Piper Sandler

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

NEO has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on NeoGenomics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 29th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on NeoGenomics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.22.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $15.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.47. NeoGenomics has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $21.22.

In other NeoGenomics news, General Counsel Alicia C. Olivo sold 2,587 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $38,701.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 34,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,595.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the third quarter valued at about $1,844,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the third quarter worth about $163,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 25.0% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,246,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $101,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,717 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the third quarter worth about $960,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 16.4% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,927,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,703,000 after purchasing an additional 270,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

