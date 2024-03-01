NetApp’s (NTAP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $120.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $105.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities downgraded NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.13.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $89.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.28. NetApp has a 12-month low of $59.73 and a 12-month high of $91.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.69.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 94.77%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $77,954.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,566.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $77,954.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,566.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,196,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,242 shares of company stock worth $796,746 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of NetApp by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,053 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,502,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,643,780 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $497,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059,574 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,552,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in NetApp by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,694,095 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,046,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,335 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

