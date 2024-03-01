NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Increases Dividend to $1.08 Per Share

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.08 per share by the technology company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

NetEase has raised its dividend by an average of 23.7% annually over the last three years. NetEase has a dividend payout ratio of 25.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect NetEase to earn $7.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.2%.

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $110.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.02. NetEase has a 52-week low of $80.79 and a 52-week high of $118.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.56.

NTES has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark upped their price target on NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetEase has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in NetEase by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in NetEase by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in NetEase by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

