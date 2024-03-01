NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Expected to Post FY2026 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of NETGEAR in a report issued on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the year. The consensus estimate for NETGEAR’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share.
NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $188.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.14 million. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share.
In other NETGEAR news, insider Andrew Wonki Kim sold 5,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $85,390.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,014.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Martin Westhead sold 2,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $28,943.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,355.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Wonki Kim sold 5,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $85,390.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,820 shares of company stock worth $299,632. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,588,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $137,917,000 after purchasing an additional 165,385 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 38.7% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,465,808 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,635,000 after buying an additional 967,537 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,300,485 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,142,000 after buying an additional 122,759 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,670,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,226,000 after buying an additional 73,225 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,249,846 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,135,000 after acquiring an additional 21,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.
NETGEAR, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers in the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business.
