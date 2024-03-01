Newmont Co. (NEM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 3rd

Newmont Co. (ASX:NEM – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.267 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 3rd.

Newmont Stock Performance

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.