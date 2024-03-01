Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Argus

Argus lowered shares of Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NEM. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform overweight rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Macquarie began coverage on Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.02.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NEM stock opened at $31.25 on Monday. Newmont has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $52.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.70 and its 200 day moving average is $37.60. The company has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.13, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Newmont will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently -67.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Newmont

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 1,241.3% during the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 242.2% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

