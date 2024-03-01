NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance has increased its dividend by an average of 18.6% annually over the last three years. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a payout ratio of 93.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect NexPoint Real Estate Finance to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 118.3%.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Trading Up 7.4 %

Shares of NYSE NREF opened at $14.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.61. The company has a market cap of $247.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.44 and a beta of 1.63. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a fifty-two week low of $12.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 494.61 and a current ratio of 494.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded NexPoint Real Estate Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Institutional Trading of NexPoint Real Estate Finance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NREF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 509.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,190 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $393,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 184.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 60,206 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 354,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 78,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties, and common stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes, and mortgage-backed securities.

