Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.10 EPS

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by ($1.10), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 7.03%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.04 EPS.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $166.17 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group has a 52 week low of $132.30 and a 52 week high of $187.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.37. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.56.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 70.20%.

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

Institutional Trading of Nexstar Media Group

In other news, insider Thomas Carter sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.45, for a total value of $1,278,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,402,386.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Thomas Carter sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.45, for a total value of $1,278,825.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,402,386.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.42, for a total transaction of $820,110.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,329 shares in the company, valued at $3,492,702.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,773 shares of company stock valued at $4,802,863 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth about $64,347,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 44.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 607,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,116,000 after buying an additional 186,486 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,028,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 587.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,475,000 after acquiring an additional 91,425 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,933,000 after acquiring an additional 72,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NXST shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.67.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Further Reading

