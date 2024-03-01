Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.10 EPS

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by ($1.10), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 7.03%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.04 EPS.
Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $166.17 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group has a 52 week low of $132.30 and a 52 week high of $187.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.37. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.56.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 70.20%.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth about $64,347,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 44.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 607,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,116,000 after buying an additional 186,486 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,028,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 587.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,475,000 after acquiring an additional 91,425 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,933,000 after acquiring an additional 72,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on NXST shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.67.
Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.
