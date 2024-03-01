NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Receives $47.31 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.31.

Several analysts recently commented on NEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NextEra Energy Partners

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Up 1.9 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,845 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $634,357,000 after purchasing an additional 356,265 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 18.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,865,533 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $144,506,000 after acquiring an additional 774,665 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,910,977 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $118,933,000 after purchasing an additional 327,641 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,044,055 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $91,322,000 after purchasing an additional 648,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 599.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,602,485 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $79,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEP stock opened at $27.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.33. NextEra Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $20.17 and a twelve month high of $67.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.03 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 16.00%. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.26%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.