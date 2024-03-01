NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by TD Cowen

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by TD Cowen in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $1.55 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $4.00. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NGM. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley cut their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NGM stock opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $4.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average of $1.24. The stock has a market cap of $125.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the first quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 311,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 102.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 353.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

