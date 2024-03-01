NioCorp Developments (TSE:NB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.03

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (TSE:NB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.03 and last traded at C$3.16, with a volume of 15990 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.18.

NioCorp Developments Stock Up 11.6 %

The firm has a market cap of C$123.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.34, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

NioCorp Developments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NioCorp Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NioCorp Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.