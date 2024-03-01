NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from NL Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

NL Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 20.5% per year over the last three years. NL Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 30.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NL Industries stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $249.05 million, a PE ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 0.66. NL Industries has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $7.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.10.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NL Industries in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NL. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of NL Industries by 77.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 25,917 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of NL Industries by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 159,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 23,556 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NL Industries by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 553,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 19,154 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NL Industries during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NL Industries by 7.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 12,090 shares during the last quarter. 10.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks; pin tumbler locking mechanisms under KeSet, System 64, TuBar, and Turbine brands; and electronic locks under CompX eLock and StealthLock brands for use in various applications, such as mailboxes, ignition systems, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, vending and cash containment machines.

