Nomura Holdings Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,441 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Summit Materials by 81.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Summit Materials by 37.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Summit Materials in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Summit Materials by 162.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Summit Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.30.

SUM stock opened at $42.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.62. Summit Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $43.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.65.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Summit Materials had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $613.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

