Nomura Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 28,200 Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Sunoco during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Sunoco during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 60.0% during the third quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 62.7% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 17.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunoco

In related news, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 7,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $416,662.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,748. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sunoco Trading Up 2.1 %

SUN stock opened at $61.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.98 and a 200-day moving average of $53.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.28. Sunoco LP has a twelve month low of $40.81 and a twelve month high of $63.96.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($2.46). Sunoco had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sunoco’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sunoco LP will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Sunoco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.842 per share. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SUN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sunoco from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price target on Sunoco from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Sunoco from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sunoco from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.71.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

