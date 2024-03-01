Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys 4,689 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Freshpet in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 31.2% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Freshpet during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 1,185.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Freshpet by 873.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Freshpet from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Freshpet from $67.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshpet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.43.

Shares of FRPT opened at $113.03 on Friday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.13 and a 12-month high of $114.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.44 and its 200 day moving average is $75.83.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.22. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 7,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.53, for a total value of $773,818.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,056 shares in the company, valued at $9,231,127.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

