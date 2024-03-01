Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $949,000 Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,672 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 308.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2,314.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth purchased 10,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 585,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,171,654.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett bought 4,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $99,992.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,992.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,171,654.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $21.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.89. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.74.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.95 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 0.40%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 151.52%.

WBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

