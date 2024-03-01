Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases New Position in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 45,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MODV. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 54.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in ModivCare by 394.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in ModivCare by 200.5% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ModivCare during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in ModivCare by 388.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period.

NASDAQ MODV opened at $28.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.57. ModivCare Inc. has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $99.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30.

MODV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of ModivCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barrington Research cut ModivCare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ModivCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

