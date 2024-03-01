Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 131,987 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,648 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 131,987 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Aptiv by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the second quarter worth about $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APTV opened at $79.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.06. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $71.01 and a 1 year high of $120.65. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.57.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

