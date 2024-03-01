Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 2,465 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Nomura Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 4,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $119.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.68. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.02. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.89 and a twelve month high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.12). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 28.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXPD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.29.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

