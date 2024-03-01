Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 55,959 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Nomura Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55,959 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Everbridge worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Everbridge by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EVBG. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.60 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Everbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Everbridge from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Everbridge from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $144,944.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,408.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $144,944.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,408.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 7,509 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $176,611.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,221 shares in the company, valued at $428,557.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,062 shares of company stock valued at $352,738 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $28.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $35.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.82 and a 200-day moving average of $23.06.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

