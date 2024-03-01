Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 600 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Nomura Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Yum China by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yum China by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Yum China by 2.5% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 1.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $42.89 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $64.70. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on YUMC shares. TheStreet downgraded Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum China currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.63.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

