Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This is an increase from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.
Nordic American Tankers has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years. Nordic American Tankers has a payout ratio of 28.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Nordic American Tankers to earn $0.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.9%.
Nordic American Tankers Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE NAT opened at $4.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Nordic American Tankers has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.82 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of -0.06.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordic American Tankers
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAT. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 42.98% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have issued reports on NAT shares. TheStreet lowered Nordic American Tankers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Nordic American Tankers from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordic American Tankers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.33.
About Nordic American Tankers
Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 19 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
