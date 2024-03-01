Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Price Target Raised to $315.00

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $290.00 to $315.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Nordson’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.15 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NDSN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a sector weight rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $270.43.

Get Nordson alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nordson

Nordson Price Performance

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $265.65 on Tuesday. Nordson has a 12-month low of $202.57 and a 12-month high of $275.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $258.51 and a 200-day moving average of $240.49.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.77 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nordson will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nordson news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total transaction of $303,407.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,709.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total transaction of $728,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total transaction of $303,407.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,709.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,113 shares of company stock worth $2,076,127 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 208.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2,275.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.