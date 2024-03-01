Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Receives “Sector Weight” Rating from KeyCorp

KeyCorp restated their sector weight rating on shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nordson’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.94 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.00 EPS.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut Nordson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $270.43.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NDSN opened at $265.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $258.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Nordson has a 52-week low of $202.57 and a 52-week high of $275.67.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. Nordson had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 31.81%.

Insider Activity at Nordson

In related news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,213 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total transaction of $303,407.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,709.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total transaction of $728,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total value of $303,407.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,709.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,076,127 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordson

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Nordson by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 42,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Nordson by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,425,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nordson by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,588,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

