Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 11th

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th.

Nordstrom has increased its dividend by an average of 27.1% annually over the last three years. Nordstrom has a dividend payout ratio of 41.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Nordstrom to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.8%.

NYSE JWN opened at $20.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.61. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Nordstrom by 315.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Nordstrom by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Nordstrom by 194.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JWN. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

