Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 11th

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th.
Nordstrom has increased its dividend by an average of 27.1% annually over the last three years. Nordstrom has a dividend payout ratio of 41.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Nordstrom to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.8%.
Nordstrom Trading Down 1.6 %
NYSE JWN opened at $20.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.61. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.58.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordstrom
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JWN. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.71.
About Nordstrom
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.
