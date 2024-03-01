Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.10-$3.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $975-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $934.92 million. Novanta also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.100-3.350 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised Novanta from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th.

Shares of Novanta stock opened at $172.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.98. Novanta has a one year low of $111.20 and a one year high of $187.60. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 85.19 and a beta of 1.33.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Novanta had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $211.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novanta will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total value of $153,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,656 shares in the company, valued at $21,541,652.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 900 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total transaction of $153,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,656 shares in the company, valued at $21,541,652.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total transaction of $821,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,004.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,900 shares of company stock worth $2,394,272 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOVT. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Novanta by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novanta in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Novanta in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Novanta in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

