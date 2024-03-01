Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Acquired by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 84.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,904 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVO. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 79.9% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 6.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVO. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 1.5 %

NVO opened at $119.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $537.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.27, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $67.66 and a 52 week high of $124.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.97.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.664 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 22.92%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

