NOVONIX (NASDAQ:NVX) vs. Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Head-To-Head Comparison

NOVONIX (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Free Report) and Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of NOVONIX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.7% of Enovix shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.7% of NOVONIX shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of Enovix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get NOVONIX alerts:

Risk and Volatility

NOVONIX has a beta of 3.04, indicating that its share price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enovix has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NOVONIX $5.79 million 46.43 -$51.83 million N/A N/A Enovix $7.64 million 214.00 -$214.07 million ($1.53) -6.37

This table compares NOVONIX and Enovix’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

NOVONIX has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Enovix.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for NOVONIX and Enovix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NOVONIX 0 0 0 0 N/A Enovix 0 1 6 0 2.86

Enovix has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 176.92%. Given Enovix’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Enovix is more favorable than NOVONIX.

Profitability

This table compares NOVONIX and Enovix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NOVONIX N/A N/A N/A Enovix -2,800.51% -77.05% -42.57%

Summary

NOVONIX beats Enovix on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NOVONIX

(Get Free Report)

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Battery Materials, Battery Technology, and Graphite Exploration. The Battery Materials segment develops and manufactures battery anode materials. The Battery Technology segment develops battery cell testing equipment, performs consulting services and carries out research and development in battery development. The Battery Technology segment develops battery cell testing equipment, performs consulting services and research and development in battery development. The company is also involved in the investment and battery testing activities. The company was formerly known as Graphitecorp Limited and changed its name to Novonix Limited in July 2017. Novonix Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

About Enovix

(Get Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Receive News & Ratings for NOVONIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOVONIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.