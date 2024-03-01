NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $7.40 Per Share

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for NRG Energy in a report released on Thursday, February 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will earn $7.40 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.85. The consensus estimate for NRG Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.24 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NRG Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $9.33 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $11.25 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.17.

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $55.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.70. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.70, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. NRG Energy has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $56.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently -152.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in NRG Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in NRG Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

