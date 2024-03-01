NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

NRG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.17.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $55.32 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of -7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.11. NRG Energy has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $56.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -21.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NRG Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,729,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,696,000 after purchasing an additional 156,974 shares during the period. Permian Investment Partners LP lifted its position in NRG Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP now owns 5,326,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,336,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,262,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,310,000 after purchasing an additional 120,276 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 25.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,356,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,899,000 after purchasing an additional 891,443 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in NRG Energy by 8.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,401,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,502,000 after purchasing an additional 197,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

