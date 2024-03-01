Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Given New $69.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Nutanix from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Nutanix from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Nutanix from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Nutanix from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Nutanix from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.83.

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $63.25 on Thursday. Nutanix has a one year low of $23.34 and a one year high of $63.79. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of -175.44 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.07.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $565.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.82 million. Equities research analysts expect that Nutanix will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO David Sangster sold 10,616 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $488,760.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,152,404.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 35,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,649,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,492.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Sangster sold 10,616 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $488,760.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,152,404.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 157,229 shares of company stock valued at $7,276,868. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 1.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,942,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,253,660,000 after acquiring an additional 578,189 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,094,000 after buying an additional 1,116,856 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 17,257,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $823,014,000 after purchasing an additional 300,942 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,245,000 after purchasing an additional 117,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,908,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,981 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

