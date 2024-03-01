Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on NTNX. William Blair raised Nutanix from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Nutanix from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Nutanix from $49.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Nutanix from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Nutanix from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.83.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Nutanix

Nutanix Stock Performance

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $63.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of -175.44 and a beta of 1.27. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $23.34 and a fifty-two week high of $63.79.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $565.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.82 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nutanix will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 24,439 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $1,125,415.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,519 shares in the company, valued at $15,358,549.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 24,439 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $1,125,415.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,519 shares in the company, valued at $15,358,549.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $1,649,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,492.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,229 shares of company stock worth $7,276,868. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutanix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTNX. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,908,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,830,000 after buying an additional 3,809,981 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at $137,465,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,421,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Nutanix by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,373,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,417 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nutanix by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

(Get Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.