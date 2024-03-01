Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) PT Raised to $76.00 at Piper Sandler

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $67.00 to $76.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

NTNX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Nutanix from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $49.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutanix presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.83.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Nutanix

Nutanix Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $63.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.44 and a beta of 1.27. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $23.34 and a 52 week high of $63.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.07.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $565.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.82 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Nutanix will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nutanix

In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 10,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $488,760.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,152,404.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,174 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $4,013,490.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,781,061.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David Sangster sold 10,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $488,760.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,152,404.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,229 shares of company stock valued at $7,276,868 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutanix

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 1.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,942,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,253,660,000 after purchasing an additional 578,189 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Nutanix by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,856 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 17,257,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $823,014,000 after buying an additional 300,942 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,245,000 after buying an additional 117,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,908,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,981 shares during the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nutanix

(Get Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.