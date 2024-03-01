Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Senior Officer Acquires C$28,604.00 in Stock

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Andrew Kelemen bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$71.51 per share, with a total value of C$28,604.00.

Nutrien Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at C$70.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$70.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$76.59. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$64.89 and a 52-week high of C$113.27. The firm has a market cap of C$35.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.86, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 47.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Nutrien from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$71.33.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

