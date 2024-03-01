Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Cut to $69.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $69.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Nutrien from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Nutrien from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.79.

Nutrien Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:NTR opened at $52.23 on Monday. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $83.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.89.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutrien

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 79.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,929,000 after buying an additional 1,547,030 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter worth approximately $1,370,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter worth approximately $323,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 5.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

