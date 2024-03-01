nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 482,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,471 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of nVent Electric worth $25,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $67.32 on Friday. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $67.77. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.80.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $861.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 22.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $160,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,114.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other nVent Electric news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 184,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $11,818,145.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,976.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $160,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,313,114.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 389,291 shares of company stock valued at $24,975,772 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on nVent Electric

nVent Electric Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

