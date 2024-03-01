NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 65.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,749 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.1% of Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $66,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.5% during the third quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 857 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 4.1% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% during the third quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA stock opened at $791.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $222.97 and a one year high of $823.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $620.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $514.33.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,722,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,174 shares of company stock worth $69,582,008. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Bank of America upped their target price on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective (up from $775.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $824.90.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

