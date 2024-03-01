O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,916 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp increased its holdings in Welltower by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Welltower by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.79.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of WELL stock opened at $92.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.67. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.18 and a 52-week high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.07.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 381.26%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

